Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZN opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

