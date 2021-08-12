Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,852 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cadiz worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.