Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $20,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $278,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $1,077,706.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,871.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $3,644,347. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.