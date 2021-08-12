Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

PLSE opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLSE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

