NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.09. 135,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 107,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

