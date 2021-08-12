nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.79 million-$611.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.56 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 639,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,457. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,326,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

