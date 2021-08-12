NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser Sells 10,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.94. 51,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,739. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $218.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

