NZS Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

