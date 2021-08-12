NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 220,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,190,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $152.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

