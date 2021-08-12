NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $977,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. 377,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

