Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock remained flat at $$7.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,651. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

