Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $407.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

