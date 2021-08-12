Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 11,145 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,749,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,145. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18.

