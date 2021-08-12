Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. Analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.