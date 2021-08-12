Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after buying an additional 268,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 4,314,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

