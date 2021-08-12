Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 12,592,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

