Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 1.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

NYSE TWLO traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.96. 1,344,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.