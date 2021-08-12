OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OFS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,949. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

