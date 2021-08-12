Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.10. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
