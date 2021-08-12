Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.10. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

