Old Mutual’s (OMU) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.
LON:OMU opened at GBX 65.55 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.75 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.26.
Old Mutual Company Profile
