Old Mutual’s (OMU) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

LON:OMU opened at GBX 65.55 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.75 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.26.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

