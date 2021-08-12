Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OLK traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 333,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

