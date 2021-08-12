OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. 13,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

