OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703.54 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00011287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $703.54 million and $314.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00654852 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

