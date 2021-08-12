ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Shares of ON traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 395,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.