OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 1,909,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.