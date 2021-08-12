OncoCyte Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 507 call options.

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,409. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

