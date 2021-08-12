ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NYSE OGS traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

