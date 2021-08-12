Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with record revenues driven by solid order trends and remains well poised to continue this growth momentum in the second half of the year on multiple secular drivers. It is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions supported by dynamic business fundamentals. A solid product portfolio and an expanding customer base are considered to be key long-term growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation. However, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. Slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan. Intense competition in the global market and high concentration risks are other concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

ONTO traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

