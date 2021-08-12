Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.31.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $58,118,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.