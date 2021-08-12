Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 6,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

