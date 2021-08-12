Oppenheimer Comments on GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.