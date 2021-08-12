Oppenheimer Weighs in on Kaleyra, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 11.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

