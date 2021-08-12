Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Orange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ORAN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

