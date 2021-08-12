Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

