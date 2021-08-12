Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,102 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

