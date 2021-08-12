Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $364.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

