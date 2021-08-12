Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

