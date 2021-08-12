Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Balchem by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 95,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $51,943,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem stock opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

