Ormeus Coin Trading 46.1% Lower This Week (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $192,129.95 and approximately $768.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.61 or 1.00215617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00871270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.