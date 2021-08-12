Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.29. Oscar Health shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

