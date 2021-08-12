OSI Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,778. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

