Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 84.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

