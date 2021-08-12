Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Sells $442,360.32 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $39.06. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,041,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 398,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.