Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXINF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $34.50.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

