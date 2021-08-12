Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 16,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

