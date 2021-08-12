Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,097 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

