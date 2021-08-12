Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 8.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $271.09. 7,921,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,087,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.