Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 962.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 32,620,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.