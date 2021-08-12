Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 962.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NIO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 32,620,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.54.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.