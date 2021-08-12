Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 126,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

