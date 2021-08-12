Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 115.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 83.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,981,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,105,285. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,468,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

